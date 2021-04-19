April 20, 2021

WEATHER REPORT Bad weather: TEMPORARY AND NUBIFAGIO IN ROME WITH HOLD AND FLOODS

Karen Hines April 20, 2021
April 19, 2021
Rain in Rome
Rain in Rome

Chronic weather, strong timing with hail over Rome, floods and disturbances – A strong storm erupted in Rome and surrounding areas today around lunchtime, accompanied by hail and gusts of strong winds with also repercussions on city traffic with flooding and slowing traffic. It also built up to 35mm in under two hours. Strong thunderstorms also affected Agurumano and the Castelli region. Disruptions have also occurred on the Rome Avezzano Sulmona Railway with a slow line of 14.40 between Rome Prenestina and Bagni di Tivoli, with delays of up to 40 minutes. It washed the Parioli and Salario Mountains, the Nomentano region, and the entire northeastern side of the capital. Also discomfort at Re di Roma due to the terminal temporarily shutting down service due to technical malfunction. Termini was also flooded, with Metro Line A’s relative stopping point temporarily closed.

More rain is underway and will continue intermittently into the evening. Tomorrow’s rain is also likely, although it will be less intense. The situation in Vidin.

For all details, go to the Rome Vidin weather section

