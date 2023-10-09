Florence, meetings to discover the secrets of the universe begin in the planetarium

Florence, October 9, 2023 – per Six Wednesdays in October and December science and technology foundation, The Florence Planetarium will host the series of meetings That between history, literature, music and astronomy would help Learn more about the sky, earth and galaxies. In the dome of the Digital Planetarium of the Science and Technology Foundation in Florence, after the summer events, the rich program of meetings also continues in the fall and winter with a series of meetings that will be held six Wednesdays at 9 pm, from October to December. Allowing the discovery of new stories hidden in the universe. the Astrophysicists will guide the visitor’s gaze On an extraordinary journey in space and time through history, literature, music and astronomy to bring audiences young and old closer to the knowledge of the sky by illustrating the latest scientific discoveries, in an interdisciplinary approach. We’ll start Wednesday 11 October At nine o’clock in the evening with Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Florence, Marco Romoli, who will explain in “A Very Close Encounter with the Heliosphere” the work of the “Solar Orbiter” probe to understand the working of the solar system and solve the problem. Mysteries related to the generation of the magnetic field and how this changes the heliosphere during the cycle of solar activity. Wednesday October 25 9pm A memorial dedicated to Italo Calvino on the occasion of the centenary of his birth with “Cosmicomiche”. Sacha Barion, astrophysicist and long-time collaborator of the Fondazione Scienza e Tecnica, and Ruggero Stanga, former professor of astronomy at the University of Florence, will read excerpts from Cosmicomiche to the violin accompaniment of Ernesto Zalmann, student of the Liceo Musicale. Dante in Florence. Wednesday November 8 At 9 p.m., astrobiologist John Robert Brocato, participant in NASA’s Osiris-Rex missions to search for signs of life in the solar system and NASA’s Mars2020 Perseverance missions to search for signs of life on Mars, will hold a meeting entitled “Primordial Asteroids” Darkness: The Osiris-Rex and Hayabusa Missions 2”. Studying these objects allows us to obtain clues about the chemical composition from which the planets formed about 4.6 billion years ago. One way to better understand our origins is to collect materials from these objects and bring them to Earth so we can analyze them in the laboratory. Wednesday 22 November at 9 pm, Sergio Giudici, Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Pisa and Director of the Museum of Instruments of Physics – Library of Scientific Play, in the meeting “The Stars of Ulysses – Homer and Astronomy” explains how to sail offshore in the Mediterranean region centuries ago It was necessary to know and study the heavenly vault. Wednesday December 6 9 pm Meeting “The love that moves the sun and other stars…: the theory of gravity” with Marco Salvadori, Master’s student in Theoretical Physics and collaborator since 2022 with the Foundation for Science and Technology in Florence. Space in this appointment for all the questions about Crimea that humanity has been asking itself for thousands of years and for the answers that have been given to these questions over time. Wednesday December 20 At 9 p.m., astrophysicist Emiliano Ricci will hold a meeting dedicated to the “Astronomical Hypothesis of the Star of the Magi.” During the Christmas period, we will delve deeper into the subject of the star that, according to tradition, guided the Magi to the place of Jesus’ birth. Does this “star” represent a phenomenon that actually occurred? What is it: comet, supernova, planetary conjunction? For centuries, historians and astronomers have been struggling to answer this question, which is accompanied by another big question: What is the true date of Jesus’ birth? “After the great success achieved in the summer programming also thanks to the cooperation with Sammontana – comments the teacher Donatella Lippi President of the Science and Technology Foundation – We are pleased to be able to continue our mission of dissemination to the schools, families and increasingly many young and young students who visit our conferences. The participation we are seeing is proof that we are doing well and want to continue on the path of growth of the science and technology institution, Florence Planetarium, by providing interesting ideas, qualified teachers and a comfortable and wonderful environment.” Maurizio Costanzo