Stress is perhaps the worst enemy of health: it doesn’t just make us live in long, painful, and complicated moments. Stress is also a risk factor for nearly all diseases. In fact, it is known that smoking can harm the lungs, and fatty foods for the heart, but stress can cause problems for every part of the body.

In fact, even hair can be affected by particularly stressful situations and that is why stress alopecia can arise.

Stress alopecia

L ‘Alopecia areata It is a disease that causes hair loss and patchy hair of different sizes which leads to baldness. The name is derived from the Greek word alōpex, which means fox: in fact, even foxes tend to lose their hair in patches.

In general, alopecia can have many hormonal and genetic causes. But even if these factors predispose to the onset of alopecia, whether or not it occurs depends on something else: stress.

In fact, in stressful situations, people exposed to genetic or hormonal factors will start losing their hair or patchy beard. The exact causes of hair loss in patches under stress are still uncertain. However, stress is known to cause the brain to release neuropeptides, which are substances that increase hair loss.

Here’s how to get rid of this annoying stress caused issue which is very common but few know how to treat it

Stress alopecia is not usually permanent, but it slowly disappears as the source of stress is removed. So, for example, if stress is a result of exams at the university, at the end of the exam session, stress reduction will also reduce hair loss.

Sometimes, however, you don’t want to wait until the end of a difficult period, but you do want to go in search of a cover to get back beautiful thick hair. While the best treatment for stress alopecia is de-stress, there are specific supplements that can help.

Moreover, to prevent and treat hair loss it is necessary to intervene in two areas: diet and habits. As for the diet, foods rich in taurine, such as chicken, shellfish, and beef, help protect the hair follicle. Furthermore, it is advised to incorporate polyphenol-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, green tea, and extra virgin olive oil daily. On the other hand, you should avoid cold meats, sugars, refined flours, and alcoholic beverages.

Finally, habits: The best way to prevent hair loss is to be able to de-stress or deal with it in a healthy way.

By following these tips you will get rid of this annoying problem caused by stress which is very common but few know how to treat it.

One last tip? Start escape fromOr do YogaOr any activity that relaxes the body and mind.