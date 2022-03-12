March 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Florence, David sets fire to covered black cloth: Arrested

Florence, David sets fire to covered black cloth: Arrested

Noah French March 12, 2022 1 min read

As the municipality explained in a note, everything happened at 8pm, with Vaclav Pisvejc climbing over the fences on the steps of Palazzo Vecchio’s Arencario and holding the fire in the black cloth that David had covered. Immediate intervention of a security guard on duty at Loggia dei Lanzi and a municipal agent who stopped him. The flames have been extinguished Through other agents along with fire extinguishers provided in service cars, firefighters also arrived at the scene.

The City Fine Arts Service will be alerted and will check for any damage. Vaklav Biswaj was there three days ago Reported For drawing in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Widespread lion of Francesco Vesoli It is also located in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence. On March 7 he had another complaint via Della Vigna Nova A road sign has been changed The central area where he wrote “Putin” can not enter with another.



See also  Usage: Statue of Marilyn with raised skirt in front of the museum, controversy - North America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Govt, Bulletin: 53,127 positive, 156 dead. Positive ratio 12.5%

March 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The new vans are used as vehicles from 30 years ago

March 11, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

M5S has no quorum in the new referendum on the suspended law. Second call on Friday for those who have registered for more than six months as per 2018 rules

March 11, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Florence, David sets fire to covered black cloth: Arrested

March 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Daine sale. Lino, founder: I will keep a small stake – News

March 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Today’s horoscope, Saturday March 12th: for Sagittarius, everything is smooth in work

March 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Capture the legacy of the International Space Station before it reaches the ocean

March 12, 2022 Karen Hines