A fire on the roof of a house in Santa Cruz was visible for miles

Noah French September 21, 2022 1 min read

A fire broke out on the roof of a house in the Trattoria al Nono Raison restaurant area in the historic center of Venice at around 6pm on Wednesday in the Santa Croce district. Flames were immediately visible from windows on the fourth floor of the building and far away from the scene. At the site, two fire brigade boats are working to extinguish the fire: pumps, cylinders and equipment cannot be easily operated at that height due to difficulty in getting them. At first glance the damage is massive, but no one seems to be involved.

The flames broke out at 2335 Regina, not far from the Rialto. All tests are underway to clarify the causes of the phenomenon: a malfunction or short circuit from a device or socket. Countless calls to 115. Firefighters advised residents of buildings in the area to evacuate, if possible, in the time necessary to safely restore the building while the fire and smoke victims were evacuated. The fire was brought under control around 7 pm. No one was inside: A woman in a burning house came out raising the alarm when the first flames appeared.

