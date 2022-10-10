Find a problem after using a mobile phone

It may sound paradoxical, but it is the pure truth: using a smartphone too much can cause a series of diseases that conventional medicine unfortunately recognizes.

Starting with the more common Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, which can affect people who use smartphones primarily with one hand, straining the thumbs a lot, what has emerged is a very serious but ranged picture of mental illness.

The latest discovery, in chronological order, is the so-called “circular anxiety” syndrome, a pathological condition that, as the name implies, anxiety syndrome stands out due to the lack of notifications.

Anxiety and the ring are two components of the new smartphone pathology

to the century, Ringxiety It is a crash between words bell And the Worry: The first represents cell phone notifications, and the second represents literally translated anxiety.

But how does it manifest itself? Basically, what happens to those who suffer from it is that they imagine that they are constantly hearing notifications and vibrations from their cell phones, even if they don’t actually.

Mainly those who suffer from Ringxiety All he does is take his mobile phone and check notifications, isolate himself from social life and stay away from even the closest people, to spend some time vibrating the smartphone screen, and make sure he gets some notifications.

Except for being very disappointed to realize that isn’t the case, even if inside the pockets of your jeans or jacket you always seem to hear the phone ring or vibrate.

We called it Ringxiety but its exact scientific name is phantom vibration syndrome It is a state of constant anxiety that depends specifically on misconception Smartphone vibrate.

Those who actually suffer are subject to real suffering Opt out of notifications Which goes so far as to change his social and emotional relationships.

The study that drew attention to this new disease, which translates into real hallucinations that are increasingly frequent among new generations, however, questions why they are so frequent.

Scientists haven’t yet found a definitive motive, but we’re still running wild with hypotheses: We’re talking about excessive smartphone use, or a compulsive need to swipe right on the screen so you don’t miss a notification. Or perhaps all of these hypotheses, combined with each other, can explain the cause of this pathology.

Certainly, mobile phone use has become so present in everyday life, that going for an hour without the day is an insurmountable problem.