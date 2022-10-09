Problems with notifications on your smartphone? This is a very simple solution

Constantly receiving notifications on your mobile phone, whether it’s ringing for phone calls, message notifications, or different apps, may not be entirely fun. Even if the phone is muted, and put on “vibrate” mode, this small movement of the smartphone can be annoying in the long run.

And you often can’t help but succumb to all of these notifications, partly because of laziness fiddling with different settings and silencing notifications, and partly because many people aren’t really able to navigate different phone options to perform operations like muted notifications.

Fortunately there Preset Modes To ensure that the notifications of some applications are silent and do not disturb the owners of the smartphone. Here’s how to do it for some apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram, among the most widely used and spread apps.

Notifications from your computer can also be silenced

Put a “muffler” on notifications The WhatsApp It is one of the simplest actions and can be done directly from the application settings. You can silence all notifications of the Meta-owned messaging system or you can decide to silence notifications for some specific chats or groups.

On a device that has an Android operating system, just launch WhatsApp, go to Settings and then to notices. From there you can remove notifications by pressing ON to turning off Conversational ringtones option.

It is also possible to do this in the Messages and Groups sections, by working on the following options: Pop-up alerts and the use of high-priority notifications. In these sections, you can mute notifications for both individual chats and WhatsApp groups.

For Facebook, you need to access your account by selecting Settings & Privacy, then Settings and finally the Alerts section. Once here, tap Notification Settings and move the Disable Push Notifications switch from Off to On to silence all notifications completely.

It is also possible to deactivate only specific groups of notifications by accessing the interest section, including comments, tags, reminders, etc., and choosing which alerts you want to silence. Even the Facebook groups you’re subscribed to can be individually selected to be silenced, without having to silence all of the app’s notifications.

And then there cable: To silence notifications on an Android device, you need to access the application and enter the settings item. At this point, you go to Notifications and sounds, and move the lever next to the notifications you want to mute indefinitely to Off.

Also on Telegram it is possible to silence notifications of a single contact, channel or group, by pressing the name and moving the notification lever from ON to OFF.