Final Fantasy 16 is a huge game as a production, will there be an Italian? – Multiplayer.it

At the conclusion of the interview published on these pages, producer Naoki Yoshida reported how Final Fantasy 16 Both are Really huge game Even as a production, one of the biggest productions I have ever worked on, but it has not yet been possible to dispel doubts about Having Italian as a language selectable.

As for the size of the game, Yoshida explained that it’s one of the most impressive games I’ve worked on at Square Enix: “We invested a lot resources in development: As a producer, I don’t even want to think about how much money we spent because it’s really a lot,” he explained.

Outside of company policy, he wasn’t able to accurately report details of team size, but he hinted at how great the game was even by previous company standards.

Regarding the state of the work, Yoshida stated that at the moment the team is working on “Dubbing for many languages different”, which required “a lot of dialogues to be recorded”. However, there was no way to know if Italian was also among the languages ​​available, because the producer could not give accurate answers in this regard.

For now, we can take Final Fantasy 7 Remake as a reference and expect that at least written text In Italian, with different subtitles and subtitles, it is to be expected, while a full dubbing in our language is less likely, considering also the sheer volume of dialogues.

for the rest ofInterview with Yoshida We have seen how the combat system looks at Capcom, PlatinumGames, FromSoftware and the fact that the battles between Eikon will be amazing and very diverse.