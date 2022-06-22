Here comes the BMW R 1250 GS Trophy. Appetizers for the year 2023 – News

The R 1250 GS Trophy has been introduced and will be used this year in the GS International Cup. Special features and a color scheme that will be standard on the 2023 model June 22 2022



The‘international GS Cup 2022Organized by BMW Motorrad In Albania from 4 to 10 September. In the version of 2020 F 850 ​​GSbut this time we change and 126 participants They will have the same number of R 1250 GS available in an all-new version cup competition.

TheA motorbike is specially prepared for this occasion to use enduro In a country that is believed to offer a lot in the off-road way.

orplus special Bi-color palette Lightwhite and Gravityblue metallic matte – along with specially prepared GS Trophy stickers – this 1250 GS will handle seven days of adventure with a number of modifications to use in competition. But it must also be said that the model 2023 as standard From GS it will also be offered in two colors.

TheIn this year’s GS Trophy, among other things, a strong one protection Engine, headlight guard, special head guards and display TFT It is also equipped with protection against falls and crushed stone. The R 1250 GS Adventure’s extra-strong interior footrests as well as adjustable gear levers and foot brakes are meant for tough off-road use. Cross wheels fitted with Metzeler tires Karo 4 With deep grooves in standard Karoo 3. A windshield Sporty, saddle assembly and muffler Akrapovich Complete the special features.