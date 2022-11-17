PlayStation Studios has contributed cinematic series – Multiplayer.it

for Callisto protocol Striking Distance Studios developers have it Partnership with PlayStation Studioswhich made his rooms available for motion capture sessions and actively contributed to the creation of cinematic sequences from the game.

This detail was previously shared by @Zuby_Tech, who revealed that the Motion Capture sessions took place at Sony’s Motion Capture Studios. Later, Michael Mombauer, CEO and founder of Liithos, who has worked in the past on many PlayStation exclusives, added that PlayStation Visual Art Studio not only made his studios available for recordings, but also “contribute a lot” Callisto protocol screenshots.

This isn’t the first time Sony has made its recording studios available for mocap sessions, but it seems that in the case of Callisto, the help wasn’t limited to just that. As we know, PlayStation Visual Arts could become a real development studio in collaboration with Naughty Dog, perhaps precisely with the aim of supporting internal teams and external teams in creating cinematic sequences.

We remind you that the Callisto protocol will be available from December 2, 2022 For PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.