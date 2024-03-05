Fiat 500 Tributo Tribuno, a tribute to the 2004 concept

It happened twenty years ago These days, in 2004, the Geneva Motor Show welcomed the debut of the Fiat Tribuno. Twenty years later, this delicious concept car appeared, a tribute to the legendary Fiat 500 From the 1950s and inspiring the model that was created in 2007 and is still on sale today, is preparing for its revival under the wing of the heritage department of Stellantis with Fiat 500 Tributo Tribuno.

> Up here Fiat 500 Tributo Tribuno.

A special project – the Fiat 500 Tributo Tribuno It will be prepared in A Limited number Samples from the team led by Roberto Giolito as part of the “Reloaded by Creators” project, through which the historic section of Stellantis has been giving new life for several years, restoring it to its original condition or restoring it with unique customizations to the models that made the history of the brands Fiat, Lancia, Abarth and Alfa Romeo .

> Pictured above is a 2004 Fiat Trepiuno concept.

Quotations from the past – Mechanical basis of Fiat 500 Tributo Tribuno It is a mild-hybrid 500 with a 70 hp 1.2 petrol engine, while the bodywork and interiors (not yet completed, but digital drawings released by the company pre-determine their appearance) will make these small cars unique. There are many ideas taken from the Trepiuno concept that was unveiled twenty years ago, starting with the white color that highlights the distinctive taillights with a hole in the middle and the circular Fiat logo with the blue background that Torino models feature. The house between 1999 and 2007.

> Above is Roberto Giolito, designer of the 2007 Fiat 500.

Successful idea “My team's idea was to dry up any form of ornamentation and provide the basic interpretation of the 500, mainly associated with interplanes like the one designed by Giacosa in 1957,” says Giolito, former number one at the Fiat Design Center. The “father” of the modern Fiat 500About the concept of Trepiuno. Measuring only 3.3 meters long, under its rounded shapes with a vintage flavour, this prototype with three seats plus a temporary seat (which “protrudes” behind the driver's seat if necessary) hides a sophisticated structure for the class: the shape is made of a combination of aluminum and high-quality steel. Strength, resulting in significantly improved shock absorption, reducing acceleration affecting passengers. A solution that saw the lights on the assembly line with the 500 for 2007, which with all due respect to many who would have wanted to include it on the list for a few more years He will retire Next July, after selling more than 3.2 million units.