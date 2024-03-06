Almost all Jaguar cars will soon cease production

Stop production, not sale – Most production Jaguar With engines Gasoline and diesel It will be suspended starting from June 2024But the first new generation of fully electric cars from the English brand is not expected to arrive until 2025. During this transition period, production lines will remain halted, but what will happen to dealers? Will they be left with empty showrooms? Joe Eberhart, CEO of JLR Group North America, is trying to put some of the concerns to rest, who in an interview with… Road path He stated that “most of our products Production will stop “In June, but they will be on sale for a much longer period.” Jaguar Land Rover is therefore planning production in order to provide a continuous supply of vehicles until the new models arrive.

> In the pictures, starting from the top: E-Pace, F-Pace, and XF.

The I-PACE remains The models whose production will end in June are SUVs F. Pacethe most compact E-pace And the sedan XF. In recent weeks, the latest F-Type sports cars requested by customers are being prepared. The last model in Jaguar's current range to end its life cycle, possibly early next year, will be an electric model iPaceIt was built in Austria at Magna Steyr factories. At the English plant in Castle Bromwich, when… production Production of the vehicles will be discontinued, and the transition toward vehicle chassis components for the company's future models will begin.

Luxury GT car – The first car of the new electric generation will be one Super luxury GTA four-door fastback with four-wheel drive system, the first to use the exclusive platform Jaguar electric car has been recalled Jia. The English company promises fast charging, an autonomy of up to 700 kilometers and acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in about 4 seconds. The GT is expected to go on display later this year to begin sales Starting in 2025. After the GT, two SUV/crossovers are supposed to arrive, both based on JEA, the first scheduled for the end of 2025 and the second in 2026.