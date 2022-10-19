Banner, Giovannini: “The port system is one of the strategic pillars of our economy”

The port system is one of the strategic pillars of our economy. Unprecedented investments in ports and numerous reforms over the past 20 months enable Italian ports to better compete at the international level. Numerous interventions on the physical infrastructures of ports, backports and special economic zones, as well as for road and rail connections, accompany those of environmental transformation and digitization of logistics, in line with the needs of sea and land transport. sector”. This was confirmed by the Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, on the occasion of the presentation of the Mims report on “Pnrr Ports Investments and Reforms”.

“We hope that in the near future strategic planning, infrastructure investments and reforms will also be carried out with a systematic logic and a full integration of the interventions in the ports with those of other infrastructures of the country and the general logistics system”, highlighted Minister Enrico Giovannini. “With additional resources for European and national planning, it will be necessary to continue investing in the development of port and back port areas, especially in the south, to make them more and more production areas, and not just for the transit of goods and passengers, as evidenced by the “experience of major European ports.”