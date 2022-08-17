Fashion giant in Casamassima park

Rumors have circulated many times over the years, without any definitive confirmation. But this time, the business has already begun. Primark lands in Bari, in the Casamassima commercial park, with its first store in Puglia, and the second in southern Italy after Sicily. An event awaited by many lovers of low-cost shopping, who for years have been clamoring for the arrival of a multinational chain in Bari.

The mouths are still strictly sewn, but the workers have been working for some time to organize the new warehouse and store of more than 7 thousand square meters (in total). There is no sign announcing the opening, however the staff has been set. The goal will be to open in the winter, and in any case not to exceed Christmas too much. The new store will be located next to the cash desks in Conad, where at present you can hardly notice a white door.

Primark (for those unfamiliar with it) is an Irish apparel company, affiliated with Associated British Foods. It operates in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland (under the Penneys brand), the Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, Spain, the USA, Italy and Slovenia. Primark offers a wide range of items, from clothing and beauty products to home accessories, with the aim of being affordable.

The first store opened in Dublin in 1969 under the name Penneys, and today Primark operates more than 380 stores in thirteen countries. All stores in Italy are concentrated in the north of Rome: before Bari, the only opening in southern Italy was Catania.

(Pictured is the door of the new Casamassima store and a photo of the Primark store)