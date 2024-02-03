Farewell to Alessandro Barberis, who led Fiat from 2002 to 2003

Goodbye ad Alessandro BarberisFor 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, President of the Turin Chamber of Commerce. A man of great ability and administrative experience, he led Fiat From 2002 to 2003, he was Managing Director of Banca San Paolo, President of Piaggio, and held important positions at Compagna di San Paolo. He was also President of InfoCamere.

He was born on August 28, 1937 in Turin. A man of great ability and managerial experience, at the age of twenty-seven he joined Fiat in the department

Foundry and Forges Company (Texed), working in different fields with increasing responsibilities, until she became factory director in 1974

Texide by Mirafiori. In 1975 he established a large FMB production plant in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and three years later he headed

For the entire Fiat foundry sector, with 12 production units and 12 thousand employees. From 1982 to 1993 he was CEO and director

General Magneti Marelli, in 1993 he became the central director of Fiat Auto.

In 1996, he left the Fiat Group to accept the general management of the San Paolo Banking Institute in Turin. From 1997 to 2001, he was President of Piaggio & C. In 2002, he returned to Fiat as General Manager of the holding company, of which he became Managing Director, and finally Vice President in 2003.

Since April 2016, he has been a member of the General Council of Compagnia di San Paolo and in 2020 he was appointed to the Board of Directors. Since 2006 he has been awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. From 2004 to 2014 he was President of the Turin Chamber of Commerce, from 2008 to 2013 President of InfoCamere, from 2010 to 2013 President of Eurochambres, from 2011 to 2016 Member of the General Council of the International Federation of Chambers of Commerce (ICC World Federation of Chambers).

“We say goodbye to the president who, thanks to his great commitment and dedication, built over 10 years a strong image for our institution, serving the region and open to dialogue and cooperation with all institutional and associational bodies.” Dario Gallinacurrent President of the Turin Chamber of Commerce.

“He was a great businessman. He built his entire career, at Fiat as well as at Camera, at Infocamere as at Compagnia di San Paolo, on attention to human resources, on appreciation of the value of people, on cohesion in business environments. He had entrepreneurship.” Deep vision and humanity. The gratitude of the many entrepreneurs and business managers who trained at his school must go to him.” Enrico Salza.