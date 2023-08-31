F1-Waiting for Monza: Curiosities and stats on the Italian Grand Prix

We are preparing to live there The 93rd edition of the Italian Grand PrixIt is the 74th race since it was added to the Formula 1 calendar, and is the only race besides the UK Grand Prix to ever be in attendance. The 1980 edition was an exception, when the Italian Grand Prix moved temporarily to Imola to carry out modernization work on the Lombard circuit.

In 2020 alone, there have been 3 major awards for representing our country, Colonel The Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and the 1000th Ferrari GP at Mugello.

The first absolute version was held in 1921, with the victory of Frenchman Jules Jou on the ballot paper.

Despite its length of 5.793 meters and its 11 turns, the Monza circuit has always been renamed to “Temple of Speed” with an average lap speed 257 km/h.

Monza has seen as many as 12 drivers achieve their first Formula 1 victory on this track, including Jackie Stewart in 1965, Sebastian Vettel In 2008 at the helm of Toro Rosso and finally Pierre Gasly With AlphaTauri in 2020.

The drivers and teams with the most wins

Lewis Hamilton And Michael Schumacher They are the most successful riders in the Italian Grand Prix with 5 wins each. And if the Briton wins on Sunday, he will become the most successful driver on the track, remembering that Hamilton is already the driver with the most wins of his career with 103 victories.

backwards, The most successful team in the Italian Grand Prix is ​​Ferrari with 20 victoriesfollowed by McLaren with 11 And Mercedes with 7. On the other hand, the Italian driver has not achieved a victory in 57 years Ludovico Scarfiotti He drives a Ferrari 312.

What do you expect from Ferrari?

On a track with very different characteristics than Zandvoort, Ferrari could be competitive at Monza. Here we are talking about a low downforce track and here the redhead can have his say. Red-haired riders aspire at least to the podium so as not to be disfigured at the local Grand Prix. This does not take away the virtue of prophecy from the usual Red Bullunbeaten since the beginning of the year, with a Max Verstappen Chasing the consecutive record after equaling the record of Sebastian Vettel (9).

Do jumping horse To find the podium again, as he did last year Charles Locklear When did he finish second in the checkered flag? The redhead is sure to have to deal with one Mercedes Get out of the Netherlands, one Aston Martin revival and a McLaren on the launch pad.

We all carry the joy of victory in our eyes Charles Leclerc in 2019 in his second Ferrari successWhen he made the red tide explode with joy.