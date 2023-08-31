The decision on Pogba and Rabio

Didier Deschamps and issued the final list for the next two matches France Who will face Ireland on September 7 in the qualifiers for the next match european And then the 12 will play against Germany in friendly. The French coach’s list includes six players Italian league championship Minyan, Theo Hernandez, Pavard, Rabiot, Giroud, Thuram.

However, the Juventus midfielder was not called up Paul Pogbawho has not yet fully recovered from the injury. “Pogba was lucky enough to be able to play a good 20 minutes. It’s the start of a long journey compared to last year which was bad for him. You have to be patient but I believe in him and his ability to find the best”. He has brains and experience, but it won’t be done by snapping his fingers, and if he finds the best case, he will once again be an important candidate for the French national team.explained Deschamps About Pogba at the press conference to introduce the team.

Call France, full list

goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Mike Minnian, Bryce Samba.

The Defenders: Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Teo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Conde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssef Fofana, Boubacar Camara, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Choameni.

straight aheadKingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Randall Kolo Mwani, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.