Former coach Alberto Salazar has been suspended for life in the United States for sexual misconduct

Temporarily suspended in early 2020, the US Center for Safe Sports’ exclusion is now permanent

Former Nike running coach Alberto Salazar has been banned for life for sexual misconduct by the US Center for Safe Sports, an organization that deals with sexual, physical and emotional abuse in Olympic sports.

Salazar was suspended temporarily in early 2020, then permanently last summer, pending arbitration. The decision has now been confirmed. He will no longer be able to train in clubs or participate in events organized in the United States.

Salazar’s first comment came on the heels of testimonies of several women running for the Nike Oregon project, accusing him of pressuring them to lose weight, sometimes with adverse health effects, and embarrassing their bodies. Even before that, some former athletes criticized his methods.

In 2019, former runner Amy Yoder Begley tweeted that Salazar had told her she was too fat. Young prodigy Mary Kane, who was also coached by Salazar, announced, in an interview with The New York Times, that she had been “physically and emotionally abused” by the coach. She said she was pressured to lose weight and had not had a period for three years as a result.

Salazar has long contested these allegations. His disqualification will prevent him from attending the US Championships and Olympic trials. Salazar is serving a doping violation suspension that will expire in September 2023.