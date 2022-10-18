F1, Verstappen and exciting revelations about the future

Rome – Max Verstappen . added The second world title in a row In F1, but the Dutchman’s mind is already heading towards the future. “I may have a very long career, but I don’t see myself in the ring until I’m 40 – He explained to Sky Sports -. There are other things I would like to do. I’m having a lot of fun now and I’d like to be competitive for a few more years, also because I have Contract until 2028. Then we’ll see how it goes. Maybe I get some experience in the motorsport world, because it’s important that you have other experiences as well.”
“I’m enjoying the moment”
For Verstappen, the world championship is completely at odds with the last one decided at the last Grand Prix. Actually the Dutch Red Bull have already conquered 12 wins so far with 2 also in Sprint. “Numbers are not important to me, I just want to enjoy the moment. I’ve been a part of this team for a long time and I hope to stay with Red Bull for a long time. and then – Dutch concludes With the people on the team, I really believe we will be strong for many years.”
