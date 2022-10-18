F1, Verstappen and exciting revelations about the future

Rome – Max Verstappen . added The second world title in a row In F1, but the Dutchman’s mind is already heading towards the future. “I may have a very long career, but I don’t see myself in the ring until I’m 40 – He explained to Sky Sports -. There are other things I would like to do. I’m having a lot of fun now and I’d like to be competitive for a few more years, also because I have Contract until 2028. Then we’ll see how it goes. Maybe I get some experience in the motorsport world, because it’s important that you have other experiences as well.”