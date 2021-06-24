Extraterrestrials may have observed Earth from more than 2,000 different solar systems

A group of scientists from the American Museum of Natural History has tapped into data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia space observatory, Same thing used for mapping the Milky Way, to determine which of them solar energy systems will be in one Earth observation priority pointرصد, if they have alien life forms Equipped with enough advanced technology. The result is 2034 solar systems that have been recorded and will be taken into account to further explore this idea.
Of these 2,034, today 1,715 will be in the correct position to recognize us by transit (the decrease in the brightness of a star is determined by the passage of a planet over the line of control) while another 319 will be in a period of 5,000 years.
In a research paper published by Nature, scientists explain how it was chosen to focus specifically on 75 of these, including the so-called land crossing area, which will be able to pick up our signals even with radio telescopes like those used today in our country.
CNET reached out to Lisa Kaltenegger of Cornell University in New York, who explained how “Which strange civilization With our level of technology you may have spotted us [da una di quelle posizioni]. We wanted to understand what solar systems are in place to do this. We used Gaia data to obtain the location and trajectories of the solar systems, in order to trace their path and understand which of them would have had this remarkable observatory.”.
Among these there will also be Rus 128, a variable star 11 light-years away from us, orbiting a rocky Earth-sized planet In this case, the vantage point for our observation was between 3,000 to 900 years ago. system too TRAPPIST-1 It will be promising: it is 45 light-years away from us and hosts the beauty of seven planets of similar size to ours, but its trajectory at the moment is not optimal and it will be the entry Earth’s transit zone, 1642 years from now.
