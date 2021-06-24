Extraterrestrials may have observed Earth from more than 2,000 different solar systems

A group of scientists from the American Museum of Natural History has tapped into data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia space observatory, Same thing used for mapping the Milky Way, to determine which of them solar energy systems will be in one Earth observation priority pointرصد, if they have alien life forms Equipped with enough advanced technology. The result is 2034 solar systems that have been recorded and will be taken into account to further explore this idea.

Of these 2,034, today 1,715 will be in the correct position to recognize us by transit (the decrease in the brightness of a star is determined by the passage of a planet over the line of control) while another 319 will be in a period of 5,000 years.

In a research paper published by Nature, scientists explain how it was chosen to focus specifically on 75 of these, including the so-called land crossing area, which will be able to pick up our signals even with radio telescopes like those used today in our country.