Eurovision, big predictions for Blanco and Mahmoud: I am now off the podium

from the platformEurovision Song Contest. According to the data published by the bookmakers in the past two days, the odds of winning are blanco and Mahmoud half. Just May 10 they were al 13 percentwhich is sufficient to remain stable at 2nd place But do not affect the kaloosh orchestra. Ukraine representatives actually at the beginning of Eurovision had 49 percent Possibility to get the final prize. Now the gap has widened. After the semi-finals, according to the portal Eurovisionword there is the 60 percent Ukraine is likely to win the race. In second place, with 10 percent Of the odds of winning, there is Sam Ryder from the United Kingdom. Practically linked to Swedish singer Cornelia Jacobs.
In fourth place is Blanco e Mahmoud to who only 6 percent The probability of victory. After them, Chanel, the Spanish singer, with 4 percent of possibility. The ranking at this point is full of singers whose potentials are around1 percent. Eurovisionword is one of the most reliable prediction portals: it collects data 17 betting sites To understand the most reliable percentages. If you really like taking risks, we inform you that at the moment, the singers least known for the final win are Malik Harris (Germany), WRS (Romania) and Monica Liu (Lithuania).
Complete ranking of predictions
- Ukraine: Kalush – Stefania Orchestra: 60%
- UK: Sam Ryder – Space Man: 10%
- Sweden: Cornelia Jacobs – Hold Me Closer: 10%
- Italy: Mahmoud and Blanco – chills: 6%
- Spain: Chanel – SloMo: 4%
- Poland: Ochman – River: 1%
- Serbia: Konstrakta – in Corpore Sano: 1%
- Greece: Amanda Teneford – We Die Together: 1%
- Norway: Subwoolfer – Give this wolf a banana: 1%
- Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte: 1%
- Moldova: Z. şi Zdub & A. Brothers – Trenuleţul: 1%
- Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off: <1%
- Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not the Same: <1%
- Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel: <1%
- Estonia: Stefan – Hope: <1%
- France: Two thousand and Ahiz-Volyn: <1%
- Portugal: Maro – Saudade, Saudade: <1%
- Armenia: Rosa Lynn – Snape: <1%
- Switzerland: Marius Behr – Boys Cry: <1%
- Iceland: Systur – Með hækkandi sól: <1%
- AZERBAIJAN: Nader Rostamli – Blackened: <1%
- Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You: <1%
- Lithuania: Monica Liu – Sentimentai: <1%
- Romania: WRS – Llámame: <1%
- Germany: Harris’ owner – Rockstars: <1%
