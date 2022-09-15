A torrent of stars, movies and TV series in one place

September for Netflix means TUDUM 2022, and a few days after the event, the on-demand streaming platform released a trailer with some of the world’s biggest stars engraved on it.

The show, which last year reached more than 25 million views in 184 countries around the world, for This new edition will be held on Saturday 24th September It will feature exclusive news, announcements and previews as well as interviews with top creators and Netflix’s biggest stars. The free virtual event is a tribute to Netflix fans, and is dedicated to sharing news on Over 120 TV series, movies, specials and video games from around the worldaccompanied by more than 200 talents from Netflix.

TUDUM will cover four continents with five events, taking fans on a whirlwind trip around the world: On September 24th at 4:00am, TUDUM will kick off a show from Korea, at 7:30am, fans will have the opportunity to see some premieres from India, in At 19:00 they will receive exclusive news about TV series and movies from the United States and Europe, at 20:30 will be announced several titles coming from Latin America, including some surprises from other countries during the night finally. On September 25 at 6:00 AM ET, Netflix stars from Japan will wrap up TUDUM with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment.

Tudum will be available on all YouTube channels of Netflix It will be broadcast in 29 different languages. What are you expecting to see, and what movies or TV series are you hoping for big updates for? Tell us in the comments.

