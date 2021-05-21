European Union exchanges are expected to rise slightly with SMEs. Technical session deadlines in Milan

European bourses are expected to make a positive start after yesterday’s rebound on Wall Street, back from three negative sessions, thanks to reduced inflation expectations. Wall Street closed higher (S&P + 1.06%, Dow Jones + 0.55% and Nasdaq + 1.77%), while Asia is mixed this morning (near the end of trading, Nikkei Index gains +0, 83%, Shanghai -0.25%, Hong Kong -0.03%). Today, US futures are set to rise (S&P + 0.26%, Dow Jones + 0.25% and Nasdaq + 0.29%).

In the macro the tracking of SMEs (PMI trend indicators) for the manufacturing and services sectors for the preliminary May for France (9:15), Germany (9:30) and the Eurozone (10:00)), which will also publish the composite SME. Then Italy will provide industrial business volume data for March (10:00) and in the afternoon from the US SME updates on manufacturing and services will arrive in May (15:45) and existing home sales in April (16:00). The Euro-Zone will release its preliminary consumer confidence index for May. The Eurogroup meeting is scheduled to take place, with the participation of the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank.

In the currency, the euro remained above the level of 1.22 against the dollar, and it is currently at 1.223, + 0.06%, and the dollar / yen at 108.73, -0.018%, and the intersection between the pound and the dollar is at 1.418. , -0.049%. Among the commodities, oil has stabilized this morning. WTI is unchanged at $ 62.05 a barrel and Brent crude is + 0.02% at $ 65.12 a barrel. Gold is $ 1875 an ounce, -0.34%.

In Avari Square, the Ftse Mib remains close to 25,000 points and closed yesterday, up 0.88% to 24,702 points, while the difference decreased 6.5 points to 116.5 basis points and today is stable at these levels. It should also be noted that today is the day of technical deadlines on the Italian list of stocks and indices contracts that expire at the end of May.

Among the odd nicknames to follow is Saipem because, he writes MF-Milan Finance, The purchase contract for the activities related to the offshore floating wind energy capacity is expected to be signed by the end of May. Always MF-Milan Finance Rumor has it that Nexi and Sia are completing two separate operations in Greece. Deals started before the merger. Also pay attention to Diasorin who, prior to the start of negotiations, reported the launch of a test to rapidly identify Covid-19 variants in positive swabs. (All rights reserved)



