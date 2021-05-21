Current account, 9 million foreclosures since June: Who’s at stake

Bad news for many account holders who may soon find themselves having to deal with a real bite. So let’s get into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Coronavirus has entered our lives strongly for more than a year, and has brought negative repercussions with it, both in terms of relationships and management Financial Personal. Many companies have had to close their doors, as more and more people have serious difficulties in being able to cover various expenses. A clear example of this is the fact that approx 830,000 parents gave up caring for their children Because of the ongoing economic crisis. It is not surprising, then, that in a particularly complex moment like the present, many people set their eyes on a world savings.

Growing uncertainty about the future, in fact, leads to me sustaining me The money is still in the current account, So that you can always get more Euros in the event of unforeseen events. If all of this was not enough, many fear having to deal with some previous debt, which can lead to Current account confiscation by the Revenue Agency. A story that unfortunately includes a large number of people. So let’s get into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Read also >>> Cryptocurrencies and Banks: A Future Being Rewritten

Check Accounts at Risk, 9 Million foreclosures: What You Need to Know

The deadline for suspending executive procedures will end on May 31 Foreclosures. This means that from June 1, tax collection activity will resume, unless the last minute is extended. In particular, according to the latest estimates, the revenue agency is preparing collections Almost 9 million checking accounts seized.

A situation that worries all those who have past debts with the tax authorities, who thus risk having to deal with the foreclosures they fear so much. In fact, starting in June, internal revenue will start sending tax bills, but above all with Foreclosures Those are in progress and pending.

Read also >>> Bank, beware of debts: your car is in danger. What could happen

When it comes to foreclosures, we also remind you that there are some limits to consider. In particular, in the case of A common accountThe reservation cannot exceed 50% of the deposited amount. Moreover, in terms of salary, only up to a fifth of the net monthly amount can be reserved.