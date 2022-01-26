Uber France will deposit diesel from 24

Uber France will ban diesel cars from its implementation from 2024: one year before the ban on diesel engine driving on the streets of Paris announced by Mayor Anne Hidalgo for 2025, aiming to achieve sustainable mobility based on electric vehicles to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions As required by international climate agreements.

The imposed phases plan is ready for the Uber France app. As of January 2022, diesel vehicles are no longer allowed to be listed. Those who are already in service, as long as they are no more than 6 years old, will only be allowed until 2024 when the curtain falls on diesel engines.

In addition, Uber has announced a global commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, the year San Francisco will be, it said, a zero-emissions mobility platform. From 2040, it will operate with zero-emissions vehicles in major cities in Europe, Canada and the USA. Starting in 2024, thousands of drivers will switch to electric cars.

In France, Uber predicts: In two years, 50% of the vehicles on the app will be battery-powered. For this reason, Uber has launched a €75 million plan to support drivers who buy a financed electric car at an additional cost on trips powered by non-electric cars; enter into an agreement with Renault and Nissan on attractive commercial terms; Join Edf and Power Dot to facilitate access to the top-up network by taking advantage of discounted rates.