April 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

European Sentinel-1A satellite is ready to dodge debris - space and astronomy

European Sentinel-1A satellite is ready to dodge debris – space and astronomy

Karen Hines April 1, 2022 1 min read

Tonight, the European Sentinel-1A satellite will have to perform a maneuver to dodge space debris – part of a rocket that exploded 30 years ago and is now approaching more than 50,000 kilometers per hour, with a collision probability greater than 1 in 800 announced by the European Space Agency (ESA), Which, with the European Commission, operates the Copernicus Program for Earth Observation by Satellites.

In the past few hours, Sentinel-1A has already received orders to rise 100 meters above the expected point of the nearest point to the wreck.
Avoidance maneuvers are now routinely performed, especially by satellites moving in crowded low Earth orbit. But on this occasion, the disruptive space weather of recent days will complicate the technicians’ work a bit. The sudden peak of solar activity actually increased the resistance of the atmosphere, making it necessary to reprogram the return maneuver that would return Sentinel-1A to its original orbit.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

An asteroid the size of Mole di Torino will approach Earth on April 1st (and it’s no joke)

April 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Jupiter in future exploration scenes: will leave in 2023 on an 8-year mission

April 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The DNA of the human genome was mapped without secrets – Biotech

March 31, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

No Way Home, here’s where and when to stream

April 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

European Sentinel-1A satellite is ready to dodge debris – space and astronomy

April 1, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Sarri and the Football Crisis: ‘Watch the bullshit! You watch the Premier League and ask yourself where the hell am I?’

April 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Tracing is “the greatest graphics discovery”, beyond ray tracing – Nerd4.life

April 1, 2022 Gerald Bax