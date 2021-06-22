European final at Wembley, British government: “It will be safe and secure” – sports – Europeans

Rome, June 22, 2021 – will be the final of Euro 2020″Safe and secure” a Wembley. There is no doubt that it can be transferred from the United Kingdom, to another stadium than the one in London. The British government He wants to dispel any doubts about the issue raised by the Prime Minister yesterday Mario Draghi, during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, about the possibility of not organizing the final of the European Football Championship in a country where injuries are common. delta variable.

Semi-finals and finals It will be held in Wembley. We are totally focused on the goal of organizing this event in a completely safe manner. A spokesperson for the UK Government’s Department of Sport commented this morning, with clear words that follow those expressed by the Health Secretary last night. Matt Hancock When asked about Draghi’s comments: “The European final will take place at Wembley. I was there on Friday – the minister said – it was great to hear that again.” cheering crowdWe have a great position, and I hope England, Scotland and Wales will move forward.

She also expressed herself on the premise of changing the stadium and country at the last minute UEFA With an official note. “UEFA, the FA and the English authorities – read the note – are working closely and successfully for regulation

Semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley e No plans to change location At the moment, Draghi has not commented on Downing Street’s words or a note from UEFA.