January 24, 2023

Alpine skiing, Italy is silver in the parallel team of the World Junior Championships in St. Anton. Gold to Sweden – OA Sport

The arrival of a wonderful silver medal for Italy at the 2023 World Junior Championships in St. Anton (Austria). Today was scheduled for square parallelepiped At night, our standard-bearers – Ambra Pomare, Pietro Giovanni Motterlini, Giulia Valerani and Davide Leonardo Seppi – gave way only in the final. Sweden, who went to put the gold medal around their neck. Consequently, the silver medal came to the Azzurri, while Norway had the lowest score on the podium.

The race started with Round of 16. Austria beat Serbia 3-1, Norway 3-2 beat France, Sweden 4-0 beat Great Britain, then Germany beat Poland 3-1, Switzerland 4-1 beat Hungary, the United States 3-1 beat Slovakia, and so Finland beat They defeated Canada 3-1, while Italy scored a resounding 4-0 goal against Romania.

In the QuarterfinalsNorway closes 3-1 to Austria and Sweden 3-1 to Germany, then Switzerland beats the United States 2-2, while Italy leaves no way out for Finland with a score of 3-1.

in Semi-finals Sweden stumbled to Norway in the final 2-2, but times are better, same goes for Italy who beat Switzerland by time difference. The final sees the third and fourth place finishers Norway beat Switzerland 3-1. But in the final, Sweden beat Italy 3-1 and our only success was Ambra Pomare.

Photo: La Presse

