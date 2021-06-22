June 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

'We can't solve the problem'

‘We can’t solve the problem’

Mirabelle Hunt June 22, 2021 2 min read

Disaster French Grand Prix she was freezing shower to Ferrari: distance Six Grand Prix where stable Maranello Has given signs of hardness and growth, the Reds are He suddenly returned to the nightmare of 2020with both pilots outside the recording area.

To significantly affect the performance Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz she was Huge tire wear problems, much more dangerous than all high-ranking competitors. According to the first analyzes by Cavallino, it will be one of the main causes of grain circles unable to Get rid of excess heat Under certain weather and track conditions.

a bad blow to ferrari, who – which He cannot intervene to replace or modify parts In question, because of Regulatory freeze Which will last until the end of the year.

“We will be able to improve the situation, but to solve it we need to structural change, Like on rims, what Impossible by regulation‘, Are the clear words of the team manager Mattia Binotto He called them Racefans.

The goal is to solve the problem before it affects it One-seat 2022 development: “For us, it is important now to try to definitively understand the problem next year. For this season The problem may recur in some races, being related in some way to the tracks and weather conditions.”

Binotto, on the other hand, denies that the file pressure directing Performance affected: “I don’t think pressure steering had any effect on our problems. At TD we only talk about high pressures in the rear, and we had a problem at the front.”

READ  "Cancer Companion"

OMNISPORT | 06-22-2021 17:54

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

European final at Wembley, British government: “It will be safe and secure” – sports – Europeans

June 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Taliban attack | The United States can slow the withdrawal from Afghanistan

June 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“I want to bring the European final to Rome”

June 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Here is the “triangle” of Draghi’s diary

June 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The giant image of the Milky Way was captured from 2.2 gigapixels in just 4 and a half hours

June 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

‘We can’t solve the problem’

June 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt