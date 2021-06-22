‘We can’t solve the problem’

Disaster French Grand Prix she was freezing shower to Ferrari: distance Six Grand Prix where stable Maranello Has given signs of hardness and growth, the Reds are He suddenly returned to the nightmare of 2020with both pilots outside the recording area.

To significantly affect the performance Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz she was Huge tire wear problems, much more dangerous than all high-ranking competitors. According to the first analyzes by Cavallino, it will be one of the main causes of grain circles unable to Get rid of excess heat Under certain weather and track conditions.

a bad blow to ferrari, who – which He cannot intervene to replace or modify parts In question, because of Regulatory freeze Which will last until the end of the year.

“We will be able to improve the situation, but to solve it we need to structural change, Like on rims, what Impossible by regulation‘, Are the clear words of the team manager Mattia Binotto He called them Racefans.

The goal is to solve the problem before it affects it One-seat 2022 development: “For us, it is important now to try to definitively understand the problem next year. For this season The problem may recur in some races, being related in some way to the tracks and weather conditions.”

Binotto, on the other hand, denies that the file pressure directing Performance affected: “I don’t think pressure steering had any effect on our problems. At TD we only talk about high pressures in the rear, and we had a problem at the front.”

OMNISPORT | 06-22-2021 17:54