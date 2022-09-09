Sassari, full-time sports and the Sporter Academy have united to relaunch swimming

Re-launch swimming in Sassari.

full time sport And the Sporter Academy Unite efforts to revive I swim in Sassari. After being fierce opponents in Swimming pools from all over Sardiniaand often also in those on the peninsula, the two city communities actually decided to launch a project with a common goal, which is to bring life back to the sassari swimming actiongive back to all the territory users who frequent the plants and a Doing water sports Which is somewhat lacking, especially in the period of epidemic. And what’s the best starting point for a follow-up like “Expedition“Who do you start from so young?

And so, in days 12And the 13 And the September 14in time periods From 17 to 17:45 And the From 5.45 pm to 6.30 pmThe three swimming pools of Sassari Lou VangatsuAnd the sweet milk Born in Canopolino Boarding School, It will host totally free open days for boys and girls 4 to 12 years old, who will have the opportunity to learn about movement in the water, and perhaps become passionate about activity and decide to continue. First of all, by learning to swim, then why not enter the world of competition. he is Reservation recommended for the company’s security.

On the other hand, the moment seems favorable, with sports He returned to the top thanks to the impressive victories of the Italian national team in the European Championships In Rome from 11 to 21 August. But Sasari herself recently confirmed her passion for her water sportswhere thousands of spectators watched from the terraces of the outdoor swimming pool Lou Vangatsu to the second version of Sardinia Waterpolo Cuporganized byFrom 1 to 10 August.

“The results of the Italian national team are still there for all to see – this was stated by Stefano Massala, President Sporter Academy – But we must remember that it is the result of the great spread that swimming has known in recent decades. Now the hero is not only born in the big companies in Northern Italybut often he does it himself first strokes Right in a regional swimming pool, followed by several companies that work day in and day out with great passion on their territory. here we want Give our kids this chanceto put themselves to the test in the water, and then find out if their passion can also turn into something more simple happiness to exercise.”

He adds: “At the beginning of the first decade of the twenty-first century Ilario Eraspresident full time sport All Sardinia, but the city of Sassari in particular, made giant strides in the Italian swimming movement. we did About fifty players from Sardinia in the national category tournamentsAlmost half of them are from Sassari. Then, for various reasons, such as the long period of restructuring Municipal swimming pools, many regressions have been made, not only from a competitive point of view, but also from a utility point of view. But this is precisely the period of difficulty We must be excellentAnd develop proposals to involve athletes and swimming lovers and return to the excellent results obtained previously. even because of sassari Show he deserves it.”