The whale comes out of the water and takes off on a boat: the video is amazing

Fear on the high seas. a whale She suddenly jumped out of the water, landing on the bow of one of them small boat, This is part of it sank. It all happened to Plymouth, in Massachusetts, During a whale watching walk.

The boat passengers obviously got scared, but Fortunately none of them were injured.

Sigh also for the car owner, since the boat Didn’t suffer any major damage.

Basically a kind of miracle, Because there are many ships nearby and above all, humpback whales can touch 20 meters and weigh up 53 tons.

On the other hand, the hitter boat It was just under 6 meters tall.

In the video You see a whale coming out of the water and hitting its head with the bow of the craft: the recommendation of Plymouth Harbor is to stay about 100 meters from the whales to minimize these encounters.

Whale slapping a boat in Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/woNcvdPWLG – Amazing Posts (@AmazingPosts_) 26 July 2022

Not everyone knows that whales produce in their digestive system a substance known as “amber” or “He vomited from whale.” a few months ago A particularly lucky Thai fisherman found 30 kilograms: the value is around 1 million euros.



