July 6, 2021

Italia Spagna, Luis Enrique:

Euro 2020, the official squads for Italy and Spain

Mirabelle Hunt July 6, 2021 2 min read
Luis Enrique, Spain CT ©️ Getty Images

The official squads of Italy and Spain arrived, with a dramatic absence among the sons of Luis Enrique in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Alvaro morata From the semi-finals of Euro 2020 between Italy e Spain. This is the coach’s sudden decision Luis EnriqueWho wanted to banish talent? JuventusAt times he is severely criticized during the tournament. Thus, the attacking trio will consist of the Spaniards Danny OlmoAnd the Ferran Torres e Oyarzabal. between children ManciniWhile that Emerson Palmieri He found space in the left flank, orphaned by the injured limb Spinazzola; In attack there will be room again for Federico a churchWho won the poll with Berardi.

Italy – Spain, official line-ups

Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata © Getty Images

start whistle Italy and Spain It will happen tonight Wembley It’s 9 pm in Italian. These are the official line-ups for the match:

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma. Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson-Palmeri; Barilla, Jorginho, Verratti; Church, Building, Insigne. Coach: Roberto Mancini.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Cook, Busquets, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal. Ct: Luis Enrique.

