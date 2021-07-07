Playtime, date and time, live TV

London, England) – The sky is blue over London. Yes, Italy beat Spain on penalties (1-1 after normal and extra time) and are in the final of the European Championship. To decide the semi-final against red temptations Are the shots from the penalty kick after the goals of Kiza and Morata in the minutes of regulation. Mancini’s national team in the final chapter of the continental event will face the winner of another semi-final which will meet tomorrow at 21 o’clock, again in Wembley, England and Denmark.

Italy’s Journey to Europeans

So the blue dream continues. An exceptional European player For the sons of Roberto Mancini, who qualified on full points as the first powerhouse in Group A after beating Turkey 3-0 on their debut (June 11), Immobile and his teammates have previously defeated Switzerland by the same score. Three out of three thanks Pesina made it 1-0 against Wales. In the play-offs, Italy beat Austria in the second round with a score of 2-1. A complicated match that was decided by the goals of Kiza and Pesina in extra time. The same result against Belgium in the quarter-finals, but this time in the list of the nineties, with Parilla and Insigne who converted the penalty kick to Lukaku in the first half final to no avail. Finally, success in the semi-final against Spain.

Europeans, date and time of the final

The European Championship final, which will see the Italian Championship led by Roberto Mancini, is scheduled for Sunday 11 July at 9 pm at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Where to see the European Final on TV and in live

European final It will be visible live on Rai 1 and Sky Sport. It will also be available live on Sky Go, Rai Play and Now platforms.