Enya: “There is no water danger at the Fukushima plant” – Energy

The controlled release of water contained in the reservoirs of the Fukushima nuclear plant does not entail risks to the environment or human health: according to Alessandro Dodaro, Director of the Fusion and Technology Department for Nuclear Safety at INA, who shares the position already unanimously expressed by the international scientific community and the choices made International Atomic Energy Agency.

Dodaro told ANSA news agency, commenting on the news: “The amount of radioactive materials has reached levels that will not have any impact on the environment. There are no risks, and the levels of radioactivity are very low and the scientific community is unanimous in confirming this.” Concerning the imminent release of part of the water in the approximately 1,000 reservoirs at Fukushima that have been used in recent years to cool damaged reactors in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami. This is the water used to cool the reactors that does not come into direct contact with the materials inside the reactors. But still contain some traces of radioactive material. In fact, the water contains small amounts of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen produced by interaction with neutrons generated by nuclear activities inside the station.

Tritium is a radioactive element with little health risk, with a half-life of just over 12 years (the number of radioactive atoms is halved every 12 years), and there are also very low traces of carbon-14 in water. and iodine 129.

“These concentrations are already very low and will decrease dramatically once they are dispersed into the sea without producing any hazards,” Dodaro added. What will begin in the coming days will be the first release of water of this kind, but the scattering of materials with a certain radioactive content is not new: “Every practice involving the use of radioactive sources, even if it is a simple laboratory for radiological analysis, has been destroyed.” Ina expert added: Disclaimer formula in the license. “This means – continued – that liquid waste (liquid and / or gaseous) with a radioactive content less than the limits set by the supervisory authority can be released into the environment so that it does not have an impact on the environment and the population.” . Traces of radioactive materials exist in nature and in many human activities, and are considered safe if they are below certain levels, levels that will also be respected in the case of water in the Fukushima reservoirs.

