Goodbye to Twitter, he has moved permanently to “X.com” – last minute

The social network formerly known as Twitter has completely moved to X.com. This was announced by owner Elon Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion at the end of 2022 and announced the name change to today. “All platforms are now on X.com,” Elon Musk wrote on the platform, posting a photo of a logo with a white X on a blue circle.





Musk used the message when he bought Twitter, creating a company called X Corp to complete the deal. Musk said he wants “X” to become a super app similar to China’s WeChat, and thus not just social media but also voice and video calls, mobile payments, gaming, news, online reservations and other services. He also installed an AI chatbot called Grok on X, which is now also arriving in Europe after the US.

