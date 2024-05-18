May 18, 2024

How much did Sony earn from PlayStation games on PC and Xbox? Here are the official data

How much did Sony earn? Con I PlayStation Games We are PC and Xbox? During the fiscal year 2023, official data speaks of $730 million, which is the highest value recorded by the Japanese company so far.

The graphic, created by Derek Strickland of TweakTown, points to Total game sales and microtransactions made on Steam and Xboxalthough in the latter case only one Sony title is available, which is MLB The Show 24.

So we can interpret progress as It relates almost exclusively to scores achieved on SteamThis is done by publishing products such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and of course Helldivers 2.

Is day one on PC ever close?

In light of the excellent results obtained by PlayStation games on the PC, it is necessary to reorganize production lines to ensure the release of exclusives Simultaneously on PS5 and Steam.

Such a strategy would certainly allow us to maximize results, while taking advantage of the enthusiasm surrounding each major launch to achieve even more significant numbers on PC:

