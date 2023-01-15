January 15, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Eni: New gas discovery in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Egypt

Samson Paul January 15, 2023 2 min read

For Eni, there is an important new gas discovery near Egypt. The large energy was discovered in the Narges 1 exploration well in the “Narges offshore area” concession in the eastern Mediterranean, off the coast of Egypt. The drilling vessel, Stena Forth, encountered approximately 61 meters of Miocene and Oligocene sandstones containing gas.

Eni focus on narcissus marine

Discovery can be developed by exploiting the proximity to Eni’s existing infrastructures. Nargis-1 confirms the effectiveness of Eni’s strategy with a focus on the Egyptian sea, which the company will develop thanks to the recent grants of North Rafah, North Fayrouz, Northeast Arish, Thebes and Bellatrix-City East. Chevron Holdings C Pte. Ltd. It is the operator with a 45% stake, while IEOC Production BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eni, has a 45% stake and Tharwa Petroleum Company SAE has a 10% stake.

Presence of the congregation in Egypt

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through its subsidiary IEOC. The company is currently the leading producer in the country with a hydrocarbon production of approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In line with its net-zero strategy by 2050, Eni is involved in a number of initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the Egyptian energy sector, including the development of carbon capture and storage plants, renewable energy plants, agricultural raw materials for biorefining and others.

See also  The European Union announced targeted sanctions against Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The Case of Orlandi, Pietro: It is essential to hear from Gaenswein and Bertone – Chronicle

January 15, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

“He wrote to me, ‘Kill yourself,’ from an anonymous account.”

January 15, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Germany: Clashes between environmental activists and police in Luzerat – Politics

January 14, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Ocean Viking and Geo Parents rescued 11 juveniles who fled the colonists’ reception center. Mayor: I have no idea

January 15, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Here’s Who Your Check Will Grow The Most For (And How Much)

January 15, 2023 Karen Hines
7 min read

Ten reasons to visit Dubai in 2023 – Italiavola & Travel

January 15, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

climate and environment. The ozone hole is closing, by the year 2066 total closure is possible «3B Meteo

January 15, 2023 Karen Hines