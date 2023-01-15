The Case of Orlandi, Pietro: It is essential to hear from Gaenswein and Bertone – Chronicle

Pietro Orlandi made a kind of “list” in the traditional sit-down of his missing sister Emanuela, which, however, falls for the first time this year after the sensational announcement of the opening of an investigation file in the Vatican: the investigation, it is not propaganda – says Orlandi to the crowd gathered in Largo Giovanni XXIII, before the Vatican – one must listen to a chain of people who may have been in direct contact with this story starting with the former Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone and the former Secretary of the Pope Emeritus, Mgr. Orlandi reaffirms that “Emanuela’s file is there, and Don Jorge himself confirmed it to me.” Moreover, Orlandi also returns to the Whatsapp messages in his possession that he would like to have the Vatican Prosecutor’s Office: “In those exchanges between two collaborators of Pope Francis dating back to 2014, we talk about Emanuela, about documents about Emanuela, we talk about it as a serious fact, to be resolved, grave robbers, georadar in question and one also wonders how to find the funds to support expenditures.