Energy production from automobile movement? Yes she can

From kinetics to electricity – When the brakes are pressed, the car loses speed and thus its kinetic energy decreases and is dissipated in the form of heat by the brakes. If the car is electrified, the kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy by the traction motor and transferred to a battery: what if this “collection” is carried out directly from the road? The idea may seem too creative, but it is actually so tangible that it can be adopted Highways For Italy. His project “Harvesting Kinetic Energy from Vehicles” (KEHV) which collects and Converting kinetic energy to vehiclesis already being tested in the Arno Est service area on A1 (in the pictures) It will extend to one lane of the toll booth. The instrument chosen for this experiment is called Libraproposed by Umbrian startup 20energy, is a very interesting system despite its inconspicuous appearance.

Slow down and generate energy – It looks like Libra Flat panelssize 3 x 3.5 metres, covered with rubber and arranged Consistent with the road surface. It is possible to install several examples in a row, spaced 15-20 meters apart, this should be noted The device slows down vehicles on its own But without the annoying sensation of slow bumps or shock strips. This effect saves braking and increases road safety because it slows down vehicles before roundabouts, intersections, toll booths or motorway entrances. Platform Of Libra, covered with vulcanized rubber, It decreases by 2-3 cm For the passage of cars and heavy vehicles, this mechanical movement It is converted into electrical energy From a very compact generator about which little is known. Engineer Valerio Ariente, partner and technical director of 20energy, explains that the generator is similar to traditional generators such as the Wankel engine compared to a piston engine: “The principle that allows electricity to be generated does not change, but the shape of the system changes significantly. Quite something new “For an element that has remained unchanged for more than a century.”

Encouraging numbers – This energy is sent to the inverter, which feeds it into the power grid, and it is also possible to store it in a storage system. 20 energy counts as one maintenance So normal reduced – 4 hours per system once a year – and continuous performance throughout the life of the device. Through these experiments, Autostrade per l’Italia intends to create a platform integrated with the main management and monitoring systems of highway infrastructure, which can Complementing traditional systems Photovoltaics in clean energy production. It is estimated that with an average daily traffic of 9,000 vehicles, one unit could do just that Production of 30 megawatt hours annually Saving the emission of 11 tons of carbon dioxide. This energy corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of 10 families, and is even more interesting when compared with the consumption of the highway barrier in western Florence: 60 MWh per year can be generated by just two plants. Libra. Other estimates developed by Movyon, the research and innovation center of Autostrade per l’Italia, in Barriers in Milan North and South of Milan (daily traffic of about 8,000 heavy vehicles and 63,000 light vehicles) can generate more than 200 MWh per year for both toll stations.