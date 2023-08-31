End-to-end encryption on WhatsApp isn’t real security – only to keep your conversations and photos private | Don’t let me spy on you again

WhatsApp is definitely one of the most popular applications in the world, thanks to which you can stay in touch with your family, friends and even co-workers.

Thanks to its features, many of the information contained in it are private and often very important as well, in fact there is no shortage of passwords, credentials and sensitive data that, if in the wrong hands, can cause many problems.

Although the application has evolved over the years advanced encryption technology, There are still many ways in which other people’s messages can be accessed without the owners noticing. To protect yourself from these attacks, you can take some small steps that will greatly increase the security and privacy of your conversations.

The first thing to evaluate when you want to maximize security on WhatsApp is Antivirus update status. If your device has outdated antivirus software, you may be at risk of viruses and malware that start infecting smartphones and computers uncontrollably.

Later, you can check out prying eyes Check the list of devices connected to the app. To do this, just go to Settings and select Connected Devices. If there are unknown parties, it is possible to separate them, even individually.

How to maximize privacy on WhatsApp in a few steps

If you are afraid that someone can read your messages directly from your smartphone, this is important Activate access in a new way. Since the latest updates, it’s actually possible to access without a PIN, just by using Fingerprint or facial recognition.

To prevent prying eyes from hacking into your mobile phone, you can go to your WhatsApp settings, select “Account”, then “Privacy”. Here you can choose a different unlock method than the classic one, and be able to prevent any unauthorized access attempt.

Finally, also activate la Two-step verificationI can help as an extra buffer against bad actors. This verification is perfect for adding security to your account so that no one can access it even remotely. To configure it on your smartphone, just go to Settings, then tap on Account and continue with 2-Step Verification, here you will be asked to enter a new PIN which will be requested every time you access WhatsApp from a new device. It can also be a new smartphone, tablet or home PC.