May 2, 2022

Embracer buys Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal and Eidos

Gerald Bax May 2, 2022

European holding company Embracer Group announced the acquisition of Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and Crystal Dynamics With all related intellectual property amounting to $300 million.

Thus the company adds to its successful IP catalog as Tomb Raider, Ex-God, Thief and Ken’s Legacy, to name a few, for a total of about fifty different brands owned by the three companies. The acquisition includes all studio offices listed above for a total of eight different offices around the world and 1,100 employees, if all goes as planned, the acquisition will be completed between July and September 2022.

CEO Embracer Group He said he was excited about this acquisition, thus becoming the entertainment giant in possession Three studies of great depth which over the years has produced highly successful video games such as the epic Tomb Raider. An unexpected move Since Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal have been affiliated with Square Enix for more than a decade, it is unclear what prompted the Japanese company to part with these important strategic assets.

Recently Bought Embracer Perfect World, Spotfix Network, Dark Horse, DIGIC and Shiver Entertainment Next to spreading gearboxAnd gearbox software and other companies in Europe and the United States with the goal of increasing the number of operating studios under its wing.

