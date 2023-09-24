Empoli-Inter review – Inzaghi with Calha and Fratesse. Sanchez threatens Lautaro

The goal is to get five out of five. Inter arrives in Tuscany after a derby defeat and a 1-1 Champions League draw with Real Sociedad brought everyone back to their feet firmly on the ground. Inzaghi absolutely does not want to lose any points at home to the bottom team, so changes to the starting line-up will be well thought out as well.

Here is Empoli – Zero points and zero goals scored in the first four matches: the Tuscans have so far been champions of a very disappointing tournament. Then there’s Andreazzoli again in Zanetti’s place. The new Empoli coach will try to shake things up, and perhaps some changes will also be seen in the starting line-up: the 4-3-3 has been put aside, and the diamond returns with Baldancez behind Caputo and Cambiaggi. Capril and Maldini exit.

Enter here – Inzaghi will not have Cuadrado and Sensi, but he consoles himself with the recovery of Calhanoglu: the Turkish is a starter and will return immediately from the first minute after scoring the visit to San Sebastian. Alongside him, initially as a starter for the Nerazzurri for Fratesi, who gives Barella a break. Mkhitaryan completes the midfield department. Pavard is still in defence, then Akerby and Spades ahead of De Vrij. Darmian, after 90 minutes on the bench in Europe, will return to the full wing, while DeMarco will be on the other side. Thuram is sure of his place in the attack, then Sanchez threatens Lautaro.

—

Possible formations:

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Berisha. Abouehi, Ismagli, Loberto, Pizzella; Fazzini, ranocchia, salty; In danse. Caputo, Cambiaggi.

seat: Berezan, Stopliar, Walkiewicz, Guarino, Berezinski, Casassi, Kovalenko, Grassi, Marin, Bastoni, Cancellieri, Shpendi, Gyasi, Destro.

trainer: Andreazzoli.

not qualified: no one.

not available: Caprile, Maldini.

Inter (3-5-2): Sumer; Pavard, Acerbe, Bastogne; Darmian, Fratesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Demarco; Thuram, Lautaro.

seat: Odero, Di Gennaro, De Vrij, Pesek, Dumfries, Carlos Augusto, Aslani, Barella, Klaassen, Sanchez, Arnautovic.

trainer: Inzaghi.

not qualified: no one.

not available: Cuadrado, Sensi.

to rule: Marcenaro.

Helpers: Colarossi and Cypressa.

Fourth official: Forno.

mouse: Valerie (Gariglio).

Buy official Bean products here!