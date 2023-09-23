Foden and Haaland lead Manchester City

Manchester, United Kingdom) – Sixth consecutive win for Manchester city, Which outperforms Nottingham Forest 2-0. Guardiola’s men won thanks to two goals scored in the first half: Walker’s seventh goal and a first-time shot. Foden Who goes behind Turner. Seven minutes passed and the second goal arrived: an assist from Nunes and a winning header Haaland. Everything looks easy for the hosts, but a disjointed response from Rodri at the start of the second half leaves City with ten men. In the second half, Nottingham Forest, who also released former Milan player Origi, tried to reopen the game, but were unable to worry City’s defence.

United win again: Bruno Fernandes decides

After a series of defeats in tournaments and knockouts Champions League Against Bayern Munich Manchester United Win again. It was not an exciting performance for the team Ten pilgrimsWho won the three points by narrowly defeating… Burnley At home. Decisive Bruno Fernandes At the end of the first half, with the Red Devils failing to deliver the final blow and risking a draw for the home team several times. An important win for United, which rises to… 9 pointsreturning to eighth place.

Pedro Neto is not enough for Wolverhampton

The match ended with a score of 1-1 Luton Town Wolverhampton. Despite the numerical deficiency (Bellegarde was sent off in the 39th minute), the visitors advanced thanks to the goalFormer Lazio player Pedro Neto turns 50 years old‘. The hosts equalized in the 65th minute from a penalty kick Maurice. The Crystal Palace and Fulham match ended in a 0-0 draw Everton achieves its first league victory over Brentford (1-3): Doucoure opened, then the hosts equalized with Jensen in the first half but in the second half Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin (in place of former Udinese player Beto) They have scored goals that are worth three points for a Daiichi team that sits fourth in the table.

