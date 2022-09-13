Emilia Clarke talks about her work in Secret Invasion

Nick Fury is back in action in the Secret Invasion trailer, but he’s not alone. A new mysterious character appears in the trailer for the TV series, played by a well-known actress: Emilia Clarke, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. The Secret Invasion trailer was revealed to the public at D23 and is packed with action and poignant moments. Clark Books Function on instagram To thank colleagues and production, with tunes for passionate Marvel fans.

Damn, Marvel let me into his world… the world that includes the great Samuel Jackson! Olivia Colman! Ben Mendelsohn! I can’t believe Gold and I are in touch with so much talent, and I can’t even believe I was able to tell my legend without turning into a lovable fan. But here we are, and I really think you’re going to love it…I definitely think so.

In her Instagram post, Clarke looks really excited for her still-mysterious role. It is unknown if Clarke will play a human Or an alien of the Skrull race, despite his appearance as a human in the Secret Invasion trailer. In fact, the Skrulls are an extraterrestrial race that has the ability to change shape at will, and this does not allow us to understand the role of Emilia Clarke.

The actress spoke about her horror of working with colleagues whom she admires very much. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn already know the roles, respectively Nick Fury and Talos Skrill. Fury is the director of SHIELD, the one who brought the Avengers together into a super group. Fury’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was in the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he was aboard the Skrull spaceship.

Ben Mendehlson plays Talos, a character that audiences can see in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home; In the last movie, he pretends to be Nick Fury himself.

Nothing is known yet about the role that may have been assigned to the incredible talent of Olivia Colman; Will the Oscar-winning actress be a human or a Skrull character? I would expect a woman, perhaps a very important woman in government or in SHIELD, could be Valerie Cooper, a cartoon character not yet introduced in the MCU. Valerie is an advisor to the President of the United States of America on all matters relating to superpowers.

We’ll find out how many Skrulls have infiltrated Earth and what their plans are over the course of 2023, when the Secret Invasion series hits Disney+. You can read our guide to all Marvel releases for 2023.

