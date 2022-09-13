Jean-Luc Godard, French director of Nouvelle Vague, has passed away

Jean-Luc GodardThe French director and father of Nouvelle Vague has died at the age of 91. The French newspaper reported that Release who defined him as “a total manager with a thousand lives and a prolific work.”

“Until My Last Breath” Godard’s masterpiece is restored with Belmondo and Seberg

He was born in Paris on December 3, 1930, and was Among the most important film authors The second half of the twentieth century. A prominent advocate for Nouvelle Vague, from his first feature film, À Nuba Souffle (till the last breath) for the year 1961 p Jean Paul Belmondo (died last year)a reference point for young filmmakers of the 1960s, to mark a cross-cultural and era-marking milestone in the history of cinema.

manager “against”

The protagonist of big disagreements and angry quarrels, in 2017 it was said in Biography Michel Hazanavicius Godardwith Louis Garrel In the role of the director is a personal tribute to the master who tells the love story between the director and the actress. Anne Wizemsky And the Parisian May Days when Cannes was halted with fellow Nouvelle Vague. For more than sixty years Godard was a man and artist “against”, scion of a rich bourgeois family in the 1960s, who stood against capitalism and mass culture but above all against the cinema of the fathers which he attacked first as a critic, then as a critic. Filmmaker and political agitator.

Trailer for Le livre d’amore directed by Jean-Luc Godard

The latest movie in Cannes

Godard’s latest work, Le Livre Image (The picture book) was shown in competition at the Cannes Film Festival but Godard did not go. In recent years lived Mr. hiding in a swiss villageEscape from any public or mundane occasion. But he spoke on that occasion to reporters Video calling with a mobile phone: “At this age I find it difficult to live my life, but I still had the courage to imagine it.”





cinema

In sixty years of work Godard He directed more than 150 of his works between film and video. Among the most famous of these is the Nouvelle Vague Manifesto, souffle fit (Until the last breath), filmed in 1960, Heroes Jean Paul Belmondo And the Jane Seberg, which reflected the aspirations of many authors of his generation: low-cost cinema, outside industrial structures, far from the rules of the show. Radical criticism of traditional cinematic language was joined, in later films, with an increasingly conscious critique of prevailing social values: This is my life (1962), woman woman (1962), Les carabiners (1963), contempt (1963), with Brigitte Bardot And the Michel Piccolibased on the novel of the same name by Alberto Moravia, Missis (1964), Thieves eleven o’clock (1965) again with Jean-Paul Belmondo, male and female (1966), American story (1966), I taught two or three things I know about her (1966).





hardcore cinema

Beginning in 1967, Godard turned to more explicitly militant cinema, experimenting with new modes of production and aesthetic and ideological development: Chinese (1967), British voice (1969), Pravda (1969), The struggle in Italy (1970), Crack master, everything is fine (1972). Lyricism, irony, awareness of crisis, and a new pictorial sensibility seem to have prevailed in films shot since the end of the seventies: “Si salvi chi can” (1979) with Isabelle HubertAnd the Prinum Carmen (1982), Je vous salue Marie (1984), Detective (1985), new wave (1990), Germany nine zero (1992).

The last period

In the 1990s, Godard continued his search for new visual forms through creativity Helas pour moi (1993), Forever Mozart (1996). He “rewritten”, with a critical point, a personal history of cinema through images History(s) of cinema (1998), The origin of the twenty-first century (2000) and Casting the history of the twenty-first century (2000). then get out Éloge de amaour (2001), Nutr Music (2004), Vrai faux passeport (2006) short film disaster (2008), socialist movies (2010), Adieu au langage (2013, and the following year he won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival) and the latter, lever image, Awarded in 2018 with the Special Palme d’Or at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.