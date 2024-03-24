Electric Pole Bonus, here we go again. Water Bonus News – Last Hour

The office designated for the tax credit for the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure will reopen. And news is coming about the water reward.





The revenue agency reminds us of this in its Webzine, FiscoOggi.





After the first opening of the office, which took place in October-November 2023, the Ministry announced that more than €70 million remained available compared to the €87.5 million initially allocated. News on MAS website.





In detail, requests for the purchase and installation of columns and design costs can be submitted from March 15 until 5:00 pm on June 20, 2024.





After completing the count of requests received for the granting of the “Safe Water” grant in relation to the expenses incurred from January 1 to December 31, 2023, for the purchase of systems that improve the quality of water in our taps, it was signed and on March 22, 2024, the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto María, decided Rovinj, the percentage of the tax credit that is actually usable is equal to 6.45% of the requested amount.





This is the tax incentive stipulated in the 2021 Budget Law with the aim of rationalizing water use and reducing the consumption of plastic containers. The mitigation measure consists of a tax credit equal to 50% of expenditures incurred between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023 for the purchase and installation of filtration, mineralization, cooling, and/or dietary carbon anhydride addition systems intended to improve water quality. For human consumption provided by canals.



Reproduction © Copyright ANSA