Auto insurance, increases more than 10% in the last two years. The highest is in Naples (560 euros) and the lowest is in Enna (287 euros)

Average cost of one Car insurance policies in Italy increased by +10.5% Over the past two years, slightly below inflation (8.1% in 2022 and 5.7% in 2023). However, a clear upward trend can be found in both Europe and the rest of the world. The data comes from Werderkarozerie, the Italian Body Shops Association, which compared car insurance prices in individual Italian provinces and abroad. Last January, according to the latest report issued by Ivass (the body supervising the insurance sector), unknown), average cost The policy amounted to 389 euros in Italycompared to 352 euros in January 2022, with a net growth of +10.5% in the last two years, translated into euros, an increase of 37% on average.

Italian car drivers Pays more than Germany and Spain, The average cost of car insurance in 2023 is approximately €304 and €371 respectively, almost the same as Sweden (€397). More expensive to insure a car France united kingdom, Annual expenses are about 635 euros. However, in Italy, regional differences are strong. On January 3 the provinces crossed the threshold of €500 per policy. In Naples, car insurance costs on average 560 euros, Then Prato (553 euros) and Caserta (500 euros). there Tuscany It places 6 cities in the top ten in terms of insurance costs, while… I It is the most convenient province, with an annual rate of 287 euros.