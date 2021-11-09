The Lancia Prisma by Gianni Agnelli, more unique than rare

The Lancia Prisma was not an aristocratic noble car. However, it is certainly one of the cars that is part of the history of the Lancia brand, a brand that today belongs to the Stellantis Group, which was born in January 2021 from the union of two auto giants, FCA and PSA. But the publication we are talking about in this article is not “random”.

It really is An Avvocato Agnelliunique and distinctive, for one time, especially for him. Prisma was undoubtedly a respected model, but she is certainly not among the most beloved, not even among those who have made their mark in the history of the brand. That is why today it seems strange to believe that this is a car of great value.

However, the model created for Gianni Agnelli is unique and special. The lawyer, who was the main shareholder and CEO of FIAT, was so eager to use the custom cars, that he had to make various modifications at will, unique ‘corrections’ that were not always visible from the outside. An example is Lancia Prisma’s “private lawyer”, who “with the naked eye” It looks like a normal postInstead, some great changes have been made, also by the staff of Abarth.

When you open the lid, you can first notice that it has been made repainting, you can see painted red color. Agnelli wanted to “hide” the very bad nature of the model, turning the car blue; The lawyer, when he used his post, didn’t want it to be too clear, or too obvious.

Inside, the steering wheel and knob can be seen in Nardi briar and leather or Alcantara upholstery. The pedal board is adapted to the lawyer, instead of the Agnelli Prisma motor is 2.0 Turbo Able to unleash the maximum power of Ben 200 Cavalli The car is all-wheel drive, it allowed a person to go into the mountains without problems (the Prisma 4×4 was the only car with this engine and such power).

Some have even identified the Lancia Prisma as one Lancia Delta Integrale 8V (That’s What Made History) “Transvestite”, which he really is. The car actually changed years ago. Today Lancia is one of the Stellantis brands that deserves a rebirth, and due to the unique characteristics of the brand, which also belongs to Agnelli, the Lancia Prisma can be re-evaluated.