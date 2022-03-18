Electric car, photos and first data

A few days after presenting the Grecale SUV, the Italian company is showing some photos and key data of its first electric car. It will arrive in 2023. Spring 2022 is also expected for the MC20 Spider

Roberto Speranza March 17

The Trident will soon be electric. Too early. less than a year. The plan introduced in late 2020 (and now an integral part of the Stylantis strategy) continues at full speed and in 2023 we will see the first electric car from the Italian luxury brand, the Maserati GranTurismo Fulgur. This name actually refers to the entire home’s electrical program. The first details were clarified by CEO David Grasso at a press conference on March 17, near the presentation of the Grecale SUV, along with financial results for 2021. Maserati returned to profit: a revised operating result of 5.1%, along with net revenue 2,021 million euros. This is due to a 41% increase in sales. Last year, 24,269 vehicles bearing the famous symbol of Neptune were delivered worldwide. After Grecale, spring 2022 will see the arrival of the open-top supercar, the Maserati MC20 Spider.

Maserati Electric Cars: Program – The Trident’s electrical software is called Maserati Folgore. From now until 2025, almost the entire lineup will be joined by a fully battery-powered version, and then until 2030 when the house will produce exclusively electric models. It starts in 2023 with the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, in parallel with a return to racing in Formula E. In the same year it will be the role of GranCabrio and the Grecale medium SUV. The next two years will gradually see the introduction of Volgor versions also for the MC20 supercar, new generations of the Quattroporte sedan and the full-size Levante. The last two models will abandon thermal and hybrid engines. On the other hand, there is no electric version of the Ghibli. See also Enel and Intesa acquire Mooney, and a European fintech company is born

Maserati GranTurismo Fulgur: first details – The new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will be produced in Mirafiori and introduced in 2023; It will draw much of its technological inspiration from the single-seater Formula E car, which will make its debut next season, as was announced in January. At the moment, many technical details have not been revealed. It has been determined that the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will be able to deliver more than 1,200 horsepower from its three electric motors. Top speed will be above 300 km/h (a level that would make it enter a very restricted club currently), acceleration from 0-100 is indicated between two and under three seconds. It is also added that transformers (i.e. devices that reverse direct current from batteries to alternating current used by motors) are directly derived from those of formula E.