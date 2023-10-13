Cut your supermarket receipt in half with 21 brilliant ideas that will lead to a widespread retail crisis

And with prices rising recently, shopping can be very expensive. Here are 21 great ideas to cut your supermarket receipts in half.

Recently, due to the economic crisis and high prices of raw materials, shopping has become very expensive. However, this is a basic necessity for every person and family, so it is important to know some saving strategies.

Here are 21 great ideas to cut your supermarket receipts in half. These are simple tips, which you can apply next time you go shopping. There’s also no shortage of home economics tips to save on bills, either.

How to cut your supermarket receipt in half with these 21 tips

To cut your supermarket receipt in half and reduce the cost of shopping, You need to make conscious choices and follow simple tricks.

Prepare a weekly plan of things to eatThis is to buy only what you need and reduce waste. You can either prepare a weekly menu or organize it based on different supermarkets’ offers. Follow the shopping listDon’t buy foods you don’t need and make impulsive purchases. Store food properly So that it lasts longer and should not be disposed of prematurely. Some examples are the following: eggs should be stored in the refrigerator, milk on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator, and onions in a cool, dry place. Avoid ready-made and packaged foods Which are often too abundant to be eaten in one meal. Determine non-spending days It uses foods you already have at home, so you don’t have to throw them away. Visit different supermarkets, and not always those that are considered cheap. Often others also make offers to take advantage of. Look for products that are expiring Which are certainly offered at special prices. Cook larger quantities of food Then freeze them until ready and save time and cooking costs too. Some examples of foods that are suitable for this procedure are: soups, sauces, and gravies. Go shopping at local marketsEspecially for fruits and vegetables: at the end of the day the prices of these products usually fall. Use food apps or websites Which, among other things, allows us to reduce waste and help the environment. One example of this is the Too Good to Go app which allows you to purchase food items that would otherwise be thrown away at very reasonable prices. Buy large quantitiesObviously, products that have a long shelf life, such as pasta or toilet paper. This way you can make some savings. Buy kitchen utensils and utensils Which allows you to cook large amounts of food at the same time. Think about cooking times (Since these are costs that also need to be taken into account with shopping costs): the one in the oven is the most expensive, it is better to choose the slow cooker or the air fryer. Don’t necessarily buy branded productsIf possible, because it may be more expensive. Even the off-brand ones are good quality (and at a lower cost). Use supermarket loyalty programs Which offers exclusive offers, coupons and discounts and allows you to accumulate points with which you can collect prizes. Select days when you eat vegetarian and vegan dishesBecause meat can be expensive. A good alternative could be legumes. Use your oven wisely To cook multiple foods at once to maximize energy consumption. Use all the food without wasting it. This involves consuming even parts that are considered inedible. Avoid ready meals Which are always more expensive than individual products that can be used to cook healthier dishes. Do not throw away food if it has expired, because they often remain edible and good. Obviously this is not true for all foods, so the expiration date is still a factor that should always be taken into consideration. Buy cheap fruits and vegetablestherefore, the one that is discarded in season, the “ugliest” by all or, if possible, create a small vegetable garden in the garden or on the balcony (it is great to start with aromatic plants).

With these 21 cool hacks, saving money at the supermarket will be easy for kids.